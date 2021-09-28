VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals His Dog Was Almost Cast in SEA WALL / A LIFE

During a recent interview on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he almost shared the stage with his german shepard, Leo, in the recent Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Life.

"Tom Sturge, who was in the show with me, entered the show from the audience, had a drink with them as they entered, and then jumped onstage and did his monologue. That was how it ended up. But early on, we discussed everything and I would walk my dog to rehearsal and he would sit there for a little while until someone would pick him up. For a while we just thought, 'What if Leo was onstage with us at the beginning of the show?' That, I knew as his owner, was unsafe," Gyllenhaal explained.

Watch the entire clip from the interview below!

Gyllenhaal recently earned a Tony nomination for his role in Sea Wall / A Life. Gyllenhaal's other Broadway credits include Constellations and Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway crdeits include Little Shop of Horrors (Encores!) and If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. Sea Wall/A Life marked Gyllenhaal's third collaboration with playwright Nick Payne. He can be seen in the upcoming film The Guilty, premiering on Netflix October 1.