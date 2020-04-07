VIDEO: Garden of Dream Talent Show at Radio City Continues Virtual Rehearsals and Performances

Garden of Dreams Foundation's annual Talent Show would have taken place today, April 7, 2020. Each year Radio City hosts more than 100 children from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which is Madison Square Garden's non-profit charity that helps children that are facing obstacles from sickness to homelessness and poverty. This year, the talent show has been postponed but they are still keeping the spirit of the show alive for those children by hosting virtual rehearsals and finding ways to keep them engaged from home.

One of the virtual Talent Show rehearsals took place with Broadway's Christina Sajous. Christina led her virtual rehearsal for four of the Talent Show kids, providing feedback and encouragement via video conference to perform monologues and songs.

Watch the video at the bottom of the page!

The next digital project featured a number of our Garden of Dreams alumni who joined forces to virtually perform a group rendition of Andra Day's "Rise Up."

Watch the video here:





