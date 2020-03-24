VIDEO: Alice Ripley Performs One-Woman WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in a Onesie

Alice Ripley went live on Instagram this weekend and performed a one-woman Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? while wearing a onesie.

While the video was filmed for Instagram live, it can unfortunately no longer be viewed in full. However, Tom Zohar captured a clip and posted it to Twitter.

Alice Ripley is a consummate Broadway star in addition to a versatile actor in film and television and a distinguished singer-songwriter. Her work as Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal garnered her a Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical." She was nominated for both a Drama Desk and a Tony for her brilliant work in the short lived but legendary Side Show, and she's created unforgettable original performances in such Broadway hits as The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, The Rocky Horror Show, and American Psycho.

She most recently appeared off-Broadway in The Pink Unicorn and Baby.

Ripley has won accolades and awards for her work in the feature films Bear With Us and Sugar! and has made guest appearances on such popular TV series as "Blue Bloods," "Royal Pains," "30 Rock" (as herself) and the Netflix series "Girlboss." Along with four original Broadway cast recordings, two musical theatre duet albums, and countless guest tracks on compilation CDs and demos, Ms. Ripley is an accomplished songwriter/musician who has released three albums of her own music.





