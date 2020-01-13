Up on the Marquee: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The Lehman Trilogy's strictly limited, 16-week engagement comes to Broadway on the heels of smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.



Theatre Marquee for "The Lehman Trilogy " directed by Sam Mendes at the Nederlander Theatre on January 13, 2019 in New York City.



