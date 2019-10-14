Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Presented by TodayTix!

There's just two weeks left to submit nominations for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2018 to September 30th, 2019. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories, excluding the Special Event and Major Recording categories, will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.

Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.

Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You