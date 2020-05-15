Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Tune In to #DamesAtHome, a Virtual Celebration of Caffe Cino to See a Special Message From Bernadette Peters
Join the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project next Monday, May 18th, at 6:15PM for #DamesAtHome, their virtual celebration of the Caffe Cino, the birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway... now featuring a special message from Broadway legend and Cino alumna Bernadette Peters!
The virtual event is being held on the 54th anniversary of the premiere of "Dames at Sea," the Cino's most successful production ever, and the stage debut of Bernadette Peters.
Book and lyrics for "Dames at Sea" (1966) by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, music by James Wise, directed by Robert Dahdah.
For more information on the event visit click HERE.
