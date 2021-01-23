Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Nominee Valarie Pettiford Discusses The Legacy Of Ann Reinking On BROADWAY'S CALLING

The celebrity chat show streams on YouTube and Facebook live Sundays at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Jan. 23, 2021  

Tony Nominee Valarie Pettiford Discusses The Legacy Of Ann Reinking On BROADWAY'S CALLING

Tony nominee Valarie Pettiford ( Fosse) discusses her tv career ( Half & Half, Blacklist and The Family Business) and the legacy of Fosse and Ann Reinking on Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts.

Val's other Broadway credits include Fosse's last show on Broadway, Big Deal as well as Grind and Sophisticated Ladies.

The celebrity chat show streams on YouTube and Facebook live Sundays at 6pm ET/3pm PT.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective On Demand
Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective On Demand


Related Articles
Ellens Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend Photo

Ellen's Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend

Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Hold Virtual Open Call Photo

Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Hold Virtual Open Call

Cynthia Erivo Will Serve on the 2021 Sundance Jury Photo

Cynthia Erivo Will Serve on the 2021 Sundance Jury

VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Sings The Times They Are a-Changin Photo

VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Sings The Times They Are a-Changin'


More Hot Stories For You