Tony Nominee Valarie Pettiford Discusses The Legacy Of Ann Reinking On BROADWAY'S CALLING

Tony nominee Valarie Pettiford ( Fosse) discusses her tv career ( Half & Half, Blacklist and The Family Business) and the legacy of Fosse and Ann Reinking on Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts.

Val's other Broadway credits include Fosse's last show on Broadway, Big Deal as well as Grind and Sophisticated Ladies.

The celebrity chat show streams on YouTube and Facebook live Sundays at 6pm ET/3pm PT.