The Museum Of Jewish Heritage To Host Annual Generation To Generation Dinner
The event is on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6 PM.
The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will honor its founders George Klein, Robert M. Morgenthau z''l, Manfred Ohrenstein, Peter A. Cohen, and Howard Rubenstein z"l at the 25th Anniversary Generation to Generation Dinner on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6 PM. Family members will be accepting the honors on behalf of founders who have passed.
For decades, the annual L'dor V'dor, or Generation to Generation, dinner has brought together friends, family, and generations of survivors to help support the Museum's timely mission to serve as a beacon for education about antisemitism and bigotry through lessons of the Holocaust.
To RSVP and contribute to the event, visit www.mjhnyc.org/gentogen
For more information, contact Jessica Kamens, Director of Events at jkamens@mjhnyc.org or 646.437.4225.
Serving as Event Co-Chairs are Elyse & Howard Butnick, Evelyn & Harry Goldfeier, Rita Lerner & Cliff Salm, Ann Oster, Marilyn Rosen, and Deborah & Wayne Zuckerman. The event's Leadership Sponsors are Bob & Susan Morgenthau, and Linda Johnson and Bruce Ratner and family. The event's Heritage Sponsors are George Klein and family.
