The Gerda Lissner Foundation Will Hold Free Concert At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A free concert featuring some of today's most illustrious young vocal artists comes to Carnegie Hall this May! The Gerda Lissner Foundation, in association with The Liederkranz Foundation, presents An Evening of Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta and Zarzuela. This one-night-only engagement will feature the top winners from the 2024 International Vocal Competition and the 2023 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition, plus a special guest appearance: Honoring Metropolitan Opera Star* and Grammy Award Winner Anthony Roth Costanzo. *courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera

An Evening of Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta, and Zarzuela will be held at Carnegie Hall's stunning, 599-seat Zankel Hall.

Details for the concert can be found below:

Event: An Evening of Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta and Zarzuela

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Concert Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/05/02/The-Gerda-Lissner-Foundation-Vocal-Competition-Winners-Concert-20232024-0630PM

TICKETS:

For complimentary tickets, www.gerdalissner.org or call 212.826.6100.

Carnegie Hall may also be contacted for tickets at boxoffice@carnegiehall.org or CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800.

The Gerda Lissner Foundation is one of New York's most benevolent sources of support for young artists, stronger than ever under the guidance of its highly respected President Michael A. Fornabaio, and the Board of Trustees. The Gerda Lissner Foundation awarded $95,000 to 38 finalists chosen from over 340 competition applicants.

"We are extremely proud of our record of having supported the careers of many of the young artists who now appear not only at the Metropolitan Opera, but throughout the United States and the world," said Gerda Lissner Foundation President Michael A. Fornabaio. "There is so much to look forward to at this concert, as the evening highlights young artists from Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Yale University School of Music, Canadian Opera Ensemble Studio, Wolf Trap Opera Studio, to name a few, welcoming back our honoree Anthony Roth Costanzo, a former Gerda Lissner Foundation prize winner."

"Mr. Costanzo embodies the kind of meteoric success story that we wish for all our Gerda Lissner Foundation prize winners. With exceptional talent and a unique creative vision, his broad-reaching career as an award-winning countertenor (Akhnaten/Philip Glass, Rinaldo/Handel, Bel Canto/Jimmy López), film actor (Merchant/Ivory's A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries), and producer/curator for projects with organizations such as the NY Philharmonic, BBC Proms, St. Ann's Warehouse, and MasterVoices is helping redefine the future for today's young artists. We are grateful that he is taking the time to join us amidst his busy schedule rehearsing for Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice at the Metropolitan Opera (May 16-June 8), and we are delighted to present him with The Gerda Lissner Foundation Achievement Award."

Midge Woolsey (television and radio host, producer, and writer) will host An Evening of Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta, and Zarzuela. For over thirty years, she worked as an on-air host for the nation's flagship public television station, Thirteen/WNET, and New York's premier classical radio station, WQXR. She also serves as a Trustee and Co-Artistic Director of The Gerda Lissner Foundation.

Arlene Shrut (The Gerda Lissner Foundation Co-Artistic Director) is the evening's pianist, who played for both the Lieder/Song Vocal Competition and the International Vocal Competition. Arlene has also served as an official pianist to The Licia Albanese Puccini Foundation, The Giulio Gari Foundation, The Loren L. Zachary Society for the Performing Arts, and others. In recent years she has served as an official pianist for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as Regional Auditions in Atlanta.