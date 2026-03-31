The Coffee House Club Will Host Breaking the Audio Fiction Form at the Salmagundi Club

The Coffee House Club will present Breaking the Audio Fiction Form at the Salmagundi Club on Friday, April 3rd, from 4:30pm to 6pm. Breaking the Audio Fiction Form is a series exploring how artists are redefining audio storytelling by experimenting with form, process, and production beyond traditional boundaries.

Artists today increasingly occupy roles far beyond the studio or stage. Many are not only performers, writers, or makers, but also producers, curators, and administrators; building the structures that allow their work and their communities to exist. This event brings together artists who navigate that hybrid space every day: Allyson Morgan, a writer, performer, and producer who founded the film and theatre collective F*It Club; Jocelyn Kuritsky, an actor-creator who develops and produces interdisciplinary work through initiatives like The Muse Project; Davy Gardner, a writer and producer who also curates and leads audio storytelling at the Tribeca Festival; Nygel D. Robinson is a writer, actor, and composer based in New York City currently appearing Off-Broadway in Mexodus; Kailee Ayyar has 10+ years of experience working in production and script development at organizations like the Playwrights Realm, The Sundance Institute Theater Lab, MCC Theater, and Audible.

As traditional institutional pathways shift, artists are increasingly responsible for producing their own opportunities, including running festivals, founding collectives, producing podcasts, or launching new media platforms. Presented as part of the Breaking the Audio Fiction Form series, this program explores what it means to practice art while also managing the systems that sustain it: the creative, logistical, and political realities of being both artist and administrator, and how that dual role is reshaping contemporary cultural production.