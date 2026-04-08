Temple Emanu-El Will Host JEWS THAT ROCK Tribute Concert in April

Temple Emanu-El will host a one-night musical tribute to the American Jewish songbook this spring, featuring Broadway musicians and vocalists performing songs by some of the genre’s most influential artists.

The concert, “Jews That Rock – Live Tribute Concert,” will take place Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

The program will highlight Jewish songwriters and performers who helped shape popular music in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. The setlist will include songs associated with artists such as Bob Dylan, Carole King, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and Carly Simon.

Organizers say the event is intended to bring together multiple generations for an evening of music and community. The program will feature a live band and vocalists whose credits include Newsies, Fiddler on the Roof and other Broadway productions.

Audience members will be encouraged to sing along during the performance.