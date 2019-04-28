Tails of Broadway: Meet Ali Ewoldt's Playful Pooch, Mia Belle!

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Ali Ewoldt's adorable pup, Mia Belle!

Pet's name: Mia Belle

Origin of name: Mia's original name when I adopted her was Lola Belle. "Lola" actually means grandmother in Tagalog (the national language of the Philippines, where my Mom is from), so I thought it would be a bit odd to call her that! My family and I had just returned from a wonderful trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy and while we were at a particularly lovely dinner in Positano, the co-owner of the restaurant came out with the most adorable puppy that she had named Mia. I loved the name and the idea that she would be just mine (I had only ever had a family dog before), so I combined it with her existing "Belle."

Breed: Definitely a toy poodle mix. Not sure what else. I've been told she is a "party poodle" because of her white underbelly and that she has a Havanese tail.

How long have you owned: It'll be 5 years in May!

Adoption story: I contacted the wonderful Bill Berloni and told him what I was looking for in a dog and he found Mia at The Humane Society (where he consults) and plopped her in my lap and told me she was the one! She had come from a dog hoarder (I know, right?) and was about 2 and a half when I adopted her, so it took us a bit to get used to things like treats and toys and leashes. But she figured out that she belonged to me almost immediately and has been my little adorable shadow ever since.

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Snuggle. She makes it very difficult to get out of bed in the morning/do productive things.

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: She used to be quite the escape artist when I first got her--baby gates and crates were no match for her skills! She was also once allowed to hang out with me during a costume fitting at the McCarter in Princeton. She played very nicely with the other dog that was there for a while...and then peed on the rug. Thankfully not on any costumes, but still. I was mortified. And couldn't move to help because I was still getting pinned into my dress!

What would your pet's catch-phrase be: "Anywhere you go, let me go too!"

Fun Facts: Mia has a preference for males (both human and dog) and unfortunately a strong dislike for maltese-type white dogs (I'm guessing she had a bad experience in her dog-hoarding past). Her haircuts are more expensive than mine and I may have taken her to the groomer right before these pictures were taken because apparently I am that kind of dog-mom....



