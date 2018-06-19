TRAVESTIES Star Tom Hollander Joins Upcoming BBC One Drama BAPTISTE

Bafta winning actor Tom Hollander is to join thrilling new drama Baptiste written by HARRY and Jack Williams.

The series, due to start filming this summer, also stars Tchéky Karyo as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste. Baptiste is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC One in association with all3media International who are handling international sales.

Tom Hollander says: "I am very excited to be working with HARRY and Jack Williams. They are brilliant story tellers of nuance and suspense."

Harry and Jack Williams say: "We have wanted to work with Tom for some time and are so pleased he is going to play Edward in Baptiste. Tom's huge range and formidable talent make him a wonderful addition to our cast"

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Executive Producer, says: "Tom is a wonderful actor and to have him teaming up with Tchéky is very exciting. Baptiste promises to be another thrilling series from the Williams brothers for BBC One."

Executive Producers are HARRY and Jack Williams and Christopher Aird for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. The Producer is John Griffin.

Baptiste is commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content and Piers Wenger, BBC Controller of Drama Commissioning.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

