THE PINK ROOM: David Lynch BurlesqueÂ Costume Party & Burlesque Announced At Bedlam

On the eve of David Lynch's Festival of Disruption, The Pink Room Burlesque is throwing a Lynchian costume party and burlesque show like you've never seen! This immersive event will be sure to delight Twin Peaks fans and everyone looking for a sexy, fun time. Inspired by Fire Walk With Me, The Pink Room will turn Daniel Nardicio's Bedlam in Alphabet City into that seedy bar north of the border, complete with dancing girls and an appearance by Laura Palmer.



But leave your cigarette butts outside because you may catch on fire when you get close to our Lynchian go-go dancers. Turn your Tinder off because you'll find your Invitation to Love above the timber line! Pink Room VIP's will have a chance to step through the red curtain and see our secret lodge. Wear your favorite Log Lady, Agent Cooper or Eraserhead costume because we will have a contest for the best dressed!

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, The Return, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire. The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks", the official Showtime event for "Twin Peaks: The Return" and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon". Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved".

The Pink Room Burlesque at Bedlam - Twin Peaks Costume Party

Doors 8:00pm, show 9pm

40 Avenue C, NYC 10009

Adv tix: $15-35 Cash tickets at the door: $20-40

Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4229093





