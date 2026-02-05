THE MUSIC OF TAYLOR SWIFT: A SYMPHONIC TRIBUTE Set for The Town Hall by The Sinfonietta

The Sinfonietta, the global network of all-women orchestras founded by Broadway orchestrator and Forbes 30 Under 30 Entrepreneur Macy Schmidt, will present The Music of Taylor Swift: A Symphonic Tribute on March 28, 2026, at The Town Hall in New York City.

Performed by a 38-piece all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra, the one-night-only concert spans Taylor Swift's catalog across multiple eras, presenting the songs in a cinematic symphonic setting. The concert celebrates the storytelling, emotion and community of Swift's music while highlighting its versatility in a full orchestral environment.

"This concert is about recreating that beautiful sense of girlhood and togetherness that filled stadiums during the Eras Tour," said Schmidt. "It's an opportunity for fans to come together again, pull those Eras tour 'fits out of their closets, and experience the music in a completely new and symphonic way."

Founded in 2020, The Sinfonietta was created to expand professional opportunities for women musicians and redefine what orchestral performance can look like in today's entertainment landscape. Its flagship ensemble, The Broadway Sinfonietta, has since grown into an international network with performances and collaborations spanning New York, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, and Shanghai. Returning to New York with many of its original musicians makes this performance particularly significant for Schmidt and her collaborators.

The organization has collaborated with artists including Renée Rapp, Laufey, Brandy, and Jordin Sparks, and has presented live symphonic concert experiences tied to major titles including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cowboy Bebop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and their flagship Mattel partnership, Barbie The Movie: In Concert.The Sinfonietta has partnered with leading brands including Mattel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Condé Nast, Microsoft, Bloomingdale's, MAC Cosmetics, American Express, and more.

Media inquiries and interview requests with Schmidt are welcome. New York-based press may also request attendance at the March 28 performance.

This concert is an independent tribute performance and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Taylor Swift or TAS Rights Management.

Tickets and additional information are available here.