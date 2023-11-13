THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to LaGuardia High School

Performances are Thursday through Sunday beginning December 7th.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Broadway musical sensation The Addams Family is on stage at Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts December 7 through 17. The show is directed/choreographed by Gaspare Capobianco-DiBlasi and music directed by Jeanne Cascio. The LaGuardia cast of The Addams Family includes 41 students from all five boroughs of New York City, partnering with 14 students making up the pit orchestra conducted by Chris Koelzer and 111 dedicated tech students, who are responsible for everything from building the set, to creating costumes, to working the lighting. Rehearsals have been going on since late August and will have amassed more than 250 hours by the December 7 opening performance.

From the creators of the Jersey Boys' Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, the frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to spectacular life in this story, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.

In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of The Addams Family characters that brought him his greatest acclaim. His unique drawings combined the twisted, macabre and just plain weird with charm, wit and enchantment. They have entertained millions worldwide and served as the inspiration for multiple television series, motion pictures and this stage musical.

Tickets for The Addams Family are on sale now. Performances are Thursday through Sunday beginning December 7th. Single ticket prices are $30 per show. To purchase tickets please visit, Click Here




