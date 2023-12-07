Symphony in C Hosts Bruch's Violin Concerto Featuring William Hagen

New Jersey-based young professionals orchestra Symphony in C presents violinist William Hagen in Bruch's Violin Concerto on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts's Gordon Theater. The concert includes a performance of Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 26 in G minor, Beethoven's Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat major and Jessie Montgomery's Records from a Vanishing City led by Symphony in C's Music Director, Noam Aviel.

Symphony in C's Virtuosi Series returns, highlighting Symphony in C musicians in an intimate chamber music setting, with the second of three concerts on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church. The concert includes Halvorsen's Passacaglia for Violin and Viola (after Handel) and Mozart's Divertimento for String Trio, K. 563.

Throughout the season, Symphony in C also continues its Music Matters! Educational Outreach Programs including the Symphony in C Youth Orchestra, All-South Jersey Audition Clinics, Symphony Summer Camp, school instrumental lessons at all four Catholic Partnership Schools and our newest program at the Octavius Catto School in Camden that will include Meet the Instruments, instrumental lessons, and Music Together.

Performance Details

Bruch's Violin Concerto

Symphony in C

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Gordon Theater, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts | 314 Linden Street | Camden, NJ 08102

Tickets: $30-$55, $10 for students

Link: https://symphonyinc.org/events/bruchs-violin-concerto-2/

Program:

Jessie Montgomery - Records from a Vanishing City

Bruch - Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 26 in G minor

Beethoven - Symphony No. 4, Op. 60 in B-flat major

Artists:

Symphony in C

Noam Aviel, conductor

William Hagen, violin

Virtuosi Series: Mozart & Halvorsen String Trios

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Haddonfield United Methodist Church | 29 Warwick Road | Haddonfield, NJ, 08033

Tickets: $25

Link: https://symphonyinc.org/events/virtuosi-series-mozart-halvorsen-string-trios/

Program:

Mozart - Divertimento for String Trio, K. 563

Halvorsen - Passacaglia for Violin and Viola (after Handel)

About William Hagen

William Hagen has performed as soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In 2022-2023, William performed with orchestras around the United States, made his debut with the Orquesta Filharmónica de Bogotá, and performed as soloist and chamber musician in several countries in Europe.

As soloist, William has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Detroit Symphony, Frankfurt Radio Symphony (HR Sinfonieorchester), San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, and many others around the globe.

As recitalist and chamber musician, William has performed at venues such as Wigmore Hall and the Louvre, and collaborated with artists such as Steven Isserlis, Gidon Kremer, Edgar Meyer, and Tabea Zimmerman, among others. He maintains an active schedule on both sides of the Atlantic, making frequent trips to Europe and cities around the US to play a wide range of repertoire.

In 2020, William released his debut album, Danse Russe, with his good friend and frequent collaborator, pianist Albert Cano Smit. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, William began playing the violin at the age of 4, studying the Suzuki method with Natalie Reed and then Deborah Moench. He studied with Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho at the Juilliard School, Christian Tetzlaff at the Kronberg Academy, and was a longtime student of Robert Lipsett, studying with Mr. Lipsett for 11 years both at the Colburn Community School of Performing Arts and at the Colburn Conservatory of Music. In 2015, William won 3rd prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels.

William performs on the 1732 "Arkwright Lady Rebecca Sylvan" Antonio Stradivari, and on a violin bow by Francois Xavier Tourte, both on generous loan from the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation.