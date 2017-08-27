Susan Bro, Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer, to Present 'Best Fight Against The System' Category at Tonight's VMAs

Susan Bro, whose daughter, Heather Heyer was killed two weeks ago in Charlottesville, is confirmed to appear at the 2017 "VMAs" to present the award for "Best Fight Against the System." Yesterday she announced the creation of the Heather Heyer Foundation: http://www.heatherheyerfoundation.com/.

QUOTE FROM SUSAN BRO

"Since my daughter Heather Heyer's death two weeks ago I have committed myself to making her death count. That is why I am launching the Heather Heyer Foundation. I can think of no better platform to promote this foundation to the world than at the MTVs Video Music Awards. It's going to be an honor for me to be presenting the Best Fight the System award there tonight."

ABOUT 'BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM'

The addition of the 'Best Fight Against the System' category was added to the 2017 'MTV VMAs' to continue reflecting the audience's passion and activism surrounding environmental justice, immigration, LGBTQ equality, and racial justice.

The 2017 "VMAs" will air live TONIGHT at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Related Articles