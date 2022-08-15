Student Blog: Words From The Working: Advice From Incredibly Successful Creators (Part Two!)

Hello Broadway lovers, theatre students, and artistic creators around the world! Welcome to the blog as we enter August. This summer literally flew by, and I'm still working on resting and reigniting my dedication to the arts before the school year begins again. When life speeds in a blur, it becomes easy to feel out of touch with ourselves and our passions.

So, I thought, what better way to reconnect to the love theatre brings than seeking advice from some of the most passionate, hardworking people in this industry? For my third annual "advice article," (and stay tuned for more- I have some more quotes on the way!) I reached out to some exceptionally talented creators and asked: what's the best piece of advice you've received in your artistic career? I guarantee you that their answers will move you- whether or not you work in the theatre. Read on for a dose of happiness, motivation, and reminder to continue embracing the unexpected.

"Be nice. Jeez, the more I get into this industry the more I see it. Had a guy show up the other day for hang and focus and, boy was he short and flipping rude. He will not be back, don't care how good he is at his job. I'd much rather have someone pleasant that takes three times as long than someone who is going to make everyone's day worse." - Bill Kassay (Actor, Director, Producer, University of Maryland Alumni)

"A mentor of mine said that Life is 51% comedy and 49% tragedy and the two push against each other and create that space for laughter. In theatre, we strive to explore the tension of that space to provoke laughter." -Michael Fields [retired Dell'Arte Inc. Producing Artistic Director] - Roman Sanchez (Producer, Director, M.F.A. Candidate in Yale's Theatre Management Program, Founder of Lime Arts Productions)

"EVERYTHING is collaborative in theatre. Even if it doesn't seem like it at first (literally even one person shows), you will absolutely benefit from being collaborative and from other people's input- even if you don't end up incorporating that input directly into your work." - Isabella Benning (Actor, Writer, University of Maryland Alumni)

"You have to be able to handle the answer "No" many times before you get a "Yes." You have to keep on showing up and working hard at whatever you do. Your work speaks for itself, so the "Yes" will come--but it may take longer and look different from what you imagined." - Rosalind Flynn (Professor of Practice and Head of Masters in Theatre Education Program, Catholic University of America)

"What works for you will find its way to you. Denying who you are, or your true needs will...waste your time. Once you get a sense of being your present self, you will find yourself pulled to the right, healthiest, most prosperous scenarios for your success." - Jordan Resnick (Actor, Writer, Director, University of Maryland Alumni)

"Life doesn't move in straight lines-neither does theatremaking. As soon as I accepted that, I could let go of a lot of anxiety. There's no secret, one "right" way to direct a production or to build a career as a director. Yes, it's important put effort into planning, preparing, and learning. But ultimately, I think you can only control the next step. I'm not going to worry about where I am in five or ten years. What play am I going to read tomorrow? How am I going to collaborate with these actors in front of me? How am I going to engage with the moment I am standing in, right now?" - Kelsey Mesa (Director, Manager of KCACTF and Theater Education at The Kennedy Center)

"A casting director...told me and a group of students to 'Stop doing her job for her'...and by that she meant it's her job to cast the show...not mine...so stop worrying if I'm right for the part, or if I did what I think she wanted me to do...my job is to be an artist...so just make the thing and share...and this goes for critics as well...it's not my job to criticize my own art...so don't do it." - Nathaniel Claridad (Actor, Director, Producer, Teaching Artist)

Stay tuned for part two!