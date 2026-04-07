Student Blog: Why You Should Support Your Local Theatre

Last week, I had the privilege of watching my local theater's production of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill while I was home for spring break. It was the first time since I was younger that I had gone to see a show in a small community theater as opposed to a large-scale Broadway production, and I was quickly reminded of why it’s so important to support your local performers.

The show was incredible. I had never seen any production of Jagged Little Pill, so I went in completely blind. The production felt so professional, and seeing how much effort the performers put into the set and the costumes reminded me why I love the performing arts so much.​

All of the people in the production were so talented, and the thought of them not getting the recognition they deserve for their talent kills me. Not only were their vocals insane, but the dancing and acting were incredible as well. Many of the performers were college and high school students, making the production even more special to me.

With so many budget cuts due to the elimination of several National Endowment for the Arts grants, and a severe decline in state funding for arts programs, it's more important now than ever that people go and support their community theaters.​

I feel like there is a lot of stigma that surrounds the community theater setting, making many locals unwilling to go show their support. Just because a theater is small doesn’t mean a production is going to be low quality, and I think that’s an important stigma that we need to break.

The amount of time and energy that goes into a local production is extraordinary. With a much smaller budget than large-scale productions, many cast members have to help with set design and costume production on top of their already busy schedules.

They put so much of themselves into their art, and in an era where digital entertainment is so significant, it’s important to get out and experience live performances from time to time. It connects you with your community, and oftentimes live arts can evoke emotions you didn’t even know you had; digital entertainment just doesn’t have that element of personal connection.

Community theater is also great for those who can't afford to pay Broadway prices or don’t live near any large-scale theaters. Most community and local theater tickets are around $25, making them more accessible than larger productions.

If you find the time, I encourage you to try a local show in your area; it may even inspire you to join the production crew.

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