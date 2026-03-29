Student Blog: Stepping Out of What's Comfortable

I am someone who values routine. I prefer things that are repetitive and familiar; I've always done so. I like to keep to myself, except for when I am on stage.

Although I no longer have time to perform, I remember clearly that getting myself on stage for the first time was a huge struggle. My mom told me I had to join a club at school, and since you weren’t allowed to join a sport until seventh grade, I joined the drama club. It took a lot of encouragement to even get myself to audition for my first show. My voice was shaky, and I kept forgetting the dialogue I prepared. I remember feeling so defeated.

I got cast in the ensemble, and though I had no speaking lines in my first show, I have to admit I was still nervous about the idea of being perceived on stage. I spent every afternoon after school at rehearsal and eventually found friends who felt the same way I did.

After months of preparation, I took a huge leap out of my comfort zone on opening night. I was forced out of the bubble I kept myself in and thrown into what felt like the spotlight, on a stage in front of over 100 people.

The experience changed my life. I met so many people through the club and learned things about myself that I never would have known if I hadn’t taken that leap of faith and audition. Theatre gave me my best friends and showed me that putting myself out there isn't as scary as I thought. I carry that lesson with me every day. It’s a constant reminder, kept in the back of my mind, that stepping outside of my box can oftentimes be more fulfilling than it is terrifying, and really, if it goes wrong, it’s just another lesson to learn from.

Theatre led me to try new things that I would have never dared when I was younger. I joined a sorority in college, something I never thought I would do. I moved to a different state for college, I’m even planning to study abroad next year, and all of these things would have never been possible had it not been for that initial performance. Realizing that I can be brave and try new things without embarrassment is the greatest lesson I could have ever gained.

Every day, I grow more confident within myself and test the limits of what I can push myself to do, even if it makes me uncomfortable, because that's what life’s about.

The experience also allowed me a new perspective on theatre and performing arts by teaching me what actually goes into making a show. I appreciate the arts so much more now than I did before drama club.

Even if it’s a small jump out of your comfort zone, I encourage you to take it because you never know where it may lead you.