Student Blog: November Update

Hello everyone, and welcome back to my blog! As the semester comes closer to ending, here’s a little update as to what I’m up to. In this article, I’ll talk about finals, projects and possible upcoming shows.

Preparing for my finals is no small feat, and I’m gearing up for them just as many other students are. For my playwriting class, our final is a 30 page play. I’m writing mine based on The Book of the City of the Ladies, an early feminist work by Christine de Pisan in 1405. In her book, she laments about the issues of being a woman. Then, the beings that are Lady Reason, Lady Rectitude, and Lady Justice help her build a metaphorical city filled with all the powerful and just women from history and Christine realizes that being a woman is a gift. I highly recommend researching Christine de Pisan, she was incredible. Anyway, I haven’t been told what my acting final is yet, but I’m preparing a scene to perform soon. My best friend and I are doing a scene from Romeo and Juliet, where she is playing Juliet and I am playing the nurse. At first, I wasn’t too excited because I didn’t think I could relate to the nurse a lot in my young age, but then I realized that she’s actually a lot of fun and very humorous, and has a kind of caring relationship for Juliet that my best friend and I have. For my last voice and speech project before our final, I have to do a Shakespeare monologue that stretches me. I am not very versed (pun intended) in Shakespeare comedy, so I am doing one of Flute’s monologues from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” I am going to have to be big and outrageous with this one, so I’m excited to go beyond my perceived limitations. For vocal coaching, I have to perform the four songs we’ve been working on all semester live. I’m excited for this because I’ve worked really hard on these and definitely become a better musical theatre performer because of them. For my voice lesson (different from my vocal coaching) I have to submit a video of things we’ve been working on. I am not sure what songs I will submit yet, but I will be talking to my voice teacher about it asap.

Next semester, my college is doing “Love’s Labor’s Lost” by Shakespeare, as well as “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.” I submitted my auditions for those last week and I am anxious to find out if I got a callback or not. I submitted “With You” from the musical “Ghost” as my song, and a monologue from “Troilus and Cressida” for my Shakespeare monologue. I’m pretty proud of my work, so I can’t wait to see what comes of it. I am also going to submit an application to assistant direct these shows, so hopefully I will be involved in a show somehow next semester. I also submitted a proposal to direct a show next year on my own, and will update you if that goes anywhere.

That’s all I have for now! Thank you for reading and I’ll see you next month. Sending you all my love.