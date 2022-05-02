Student Blog: Not Being a BFA isn't the End of the World

College has many paths. Your degree is only part of it!

College decision day just happened. You've accepted an offer at a college, but it is not exactly what you were hoping for. You're getting a BA or BM, instead of your dream, a BFA. Not getting a BFA isn't exactly the tragedy that it might seem at first. I was in the same shoes as you, multiple times in fact, and I can honestly say that I am thankful to be a BA major.

BA allows you to explore more than just performing. Don't get me wrong. I love performing, but performing is only one aspect. Being a BA major has allowed me to be able to explore more aspects of theatre than I wouldn't have had the opportunity to explore everything from stage managing to sound board op to dramaturgy. This has allowed me to be a better performer, partially from watching amazing actors and directors work, and partially from learning the importance of the crew to the actors. With the crews, actors would not be able to have a good show, and it's easy to forget that sometimes.

If you go to a school like mine, which has both BFA and BAs that will sometimes take classes together, you get the opportunity to learn from them and to share what you learn from them. Some of my favorite people on campus are BFA who I have learned so much from. One of the classes that is a BFA class only is Movement. Although I've never taken this class, I've still learned a lot about using movement within my performance through working with BFA's. Also watching other amazing performers allows you to be a better performer. You can learn from seeing their technique applied on stage.

Being a BA also allows me way more freedom to control my learning. My school requires BFAs to audition for all mainstage productions. BAs are not required to do so. I am able to decide whether or not auditioning is something I want to do or not. If there is something else I want to focus on, such as my playwriting or my directing, I'm able to decide to not audition for shows. I also have a lot less rigorous schedule than my BFA counterparts. I don't have to take dance classes or music theory unless I want to. This has allowed me to pursue a minor in History, one of my passions outside of theatre.

I know that not being a BFA might seem like the end of the world right now, but you never know how wonderful a BA or BM program can be until you try it. It could surprise you. It could allow you to discover a new love within theatre. It could allow you to have the option to have more of your own agency sooner. All majors, BM, BA, or BFA, will get work after college. It's all about your mindset and how you use your time in college. It's only four years. Take full advantage of it, and don't focus on what you don't have. Focus on everything you do get!