Student Blog: Be the Coolest Person at the Halloween Party

Halloween costume ideas!

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Hey everyone, and welcome back to my blog! It’s spooky season and you may be looking for some theatre-related costumes for your Halloween parties, or just for fun! I’m here to provide you with 10 ideas!

  1. Grab a friend and go as Elphaba and Glinda! It’s a simple green and pink. One of you wears green (or, if you have face paint, go wild) and one of you wears pink. My best friend and I are doing this today, and I’m going to be Glinda.
  2. Go as Carrie. A fancy dress and some fake blood is all you need. If you don’t have fake blood, any red stain will do (lipstick, washable marker, etc)
  3. Have a group of friends? Go as the Heathers! The key item is the blazer. Once you have a red/green/yellow/blue blazer, you can really get creative with the rest of the costume.
  4. Go as Wednesday Addams. Not Wednesday from the tv show, Wednesday from the musical. They are different. The black dress with the white collar sells it. Don’t forget: you’re never fully dressed without a smile. In this case, however, leave it at home.
  5. Have a trio? Go as the plastics. Now, you have two options with this one. You can go as the plastics regularly (lots of pink) OR you can go as the plastics in their Halloween costumes. Only do the second option if you’re comfortable with it, because you’ll be very exposed.
  6. Another duo costume! Go as Orpheus and Eurydice. I did this one in high school and it was probably my favorite Halloween costume I’ve ever worn. For Orpheus, you need a white shirt and a red bandana. Bonus if you have suspenders. For Eurydice, you need a big coat and a black or brown slip.
  7. Any Disney princess counts. You can do Cinderella, Belle, Elsa, Anna, or anyone as long as their show has been turned live. Bonus points if you do one of the twist versions of a princess, such a princess from Once Upon A One More Time or Cinderella from Bad Cinderella. This can work for a stand-alone costume, or a group costume. 
  8. You know who you could go as? Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Poof! There you are! Anything with black and white stripes can hint towards this costume, but a striped blazer would really hit the nail on the head. Bonus points if you get a friend to be Lydia. Just a black dress will do.
  9. If you’re crafty, you could be Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors, and make an Audrey 2 puppet. I’ve seen some of these on TikTok and they are so cool! You may be the nerdiest person at the party, but in my eyes, you’ll be the coolest.
  10. Rounding out our costume list is getting a group together to be the queens from Six. You really just have to define each queen’s color in pieces like dresses, or pants and a shirt, and you’ve got a costume. Alternatively, you can craft a replica of the queens’ costumes and then you’ll really be one of a kind!

That’s all I’ve got for you today! Thank you for reading and, as always, I’m sending you love and good vibes. Happy Halloween!



