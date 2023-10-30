Student Blog: Be the Coolest Person at the Halloween Party

1
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More
Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Finding the joy in rejection, favorite theatre moments, a letter to college friends, New York Fashion Week, a love of Shakespeare, learning to say no, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!
2
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More
Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Portraying Cinderella, an interview with a theatrical producer, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!
3
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More
Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. An actor turned Assistant Stage Manager, planning a student-run cabaret, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!
4