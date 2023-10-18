Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Unveils 23-24 Professional Development Program Cycle 1 Recipients

Learn more about the recipients and the program's goals.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), has revealed the recipients of the 2023-2024 Professional Development Program Cycle 1. Previously called the SDCF Observership Program, SDCF's revitalized Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.

 

Recipients of the 2023-2024 SDCF Professional Development Program Cycle 1 include:

SDCF Shadows

  • Ariana Andretta (Moulin Rouge! The Musical with Associate Choreographer Camden Gonzales on Broadway)
  • Katherine Bahena-Benitez (Stereophonic by David Adjmi with Director Daniel Aukin at Playwrights Horizons in New York City)
  • Youri Kim (Stereophonic by David Adjmi with Director Daniel Aukin at Playwrights Horizons in New York City)

SDCF Observers

SDCF Fellow

The goals of this program are to provide access for directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer (Mentor) or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers. The Professional Development program will provide three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team.

To learn more about these artists, please visit: https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program-2023-2024-season-cycle-1-and-fall-opportunities-recipients/



