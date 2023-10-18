Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Unveils 23-24 Professional Development Program Cycle 1 Recipients

Learn more about the recipients and the program's goals.
POPULAR
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), has revealed the recipients of the 2023-2024 Professional Development Program Cycle 1. Previously called the SDCF Observership Program, SDCF's revitalized Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.
Recipients of the 2023-2024 SDCF Professional Development Program Cycle 1 include:
The goals of this program are to provide access for directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer (Mentor) or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers. The Professional Development program will provide three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team.
To learn more about these artists, please visit: https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program-2023-2024-season-cycle-1-and-fall-opportunities-recipients/
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You