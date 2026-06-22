South Street Seaport Museum to Host PARADE OF SHIPS Event Tied to America's 250th

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Parade of Ships: From George Washington to Sail4th 250 on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 6:30pm at 213 Water Street. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

As New York prepares to welcome the tall ships of Sail4th 250 on the eve of America's 250th anniversary, join the South Street Seaport Museum for a fascinating look at the city's long tradition of maritime celebrations. Along with free admission to the landmark exhibition The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation-which traces the evolution of America's founding ideals through rare defining documents and pivotal moments in history-this program explores more than two centuries of waterfront spectacles, civic celebrations, and historic commemorations that brought New Yorkers together to honor the people, events, and ideas that shaped the nation.

The program begins with historian Robert Snyder exploring the maritime dimensions of the American Revolution and the critical role New York Harbor played in the conflict. From the end of the Seven Years' War to debates over trade, shipping, and New York's relationship with the Caribbean, Snyder will examine how the city's identity as an archipelago shaped both military strategy and daily life during the Revolution. His presentation will offer fresh insight into the war at sea and the ways New York's waterways influenced the course of American history.

Then, moving a bit later into maritime history, Seaport Museum Director of Collections and Exhibitions Martina Caruso draws inspiration from her Collections Chronicles blog post Celebrating Sail, to share New York Harbor's long history as a stage for grand maritime spectacles. This ranges from the ceremonial reception of President George Washington in 1789 to the internationally celebrated Operation Sail events of 1964, 1976, and 1986. The presentation highlights the Museum's role in helping organize earlier OpSail celebrations and features remarkable photographs and film footage preserved in the Museum's collections that capture these unforgettable moments on the waterfront.

The program will also feature a special screening of recently digitized archival footage from the 1976 Bicentennial OpSail, offering a rare glimpse into one of the largest maritime celebrations in New York's history.

Following the presentations, the speakers will participate in a moderated discussion and audience Q&A exploring the enduring role of New York Harbor as a stage for national celebration, civic identity, and maritime heritage. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Before the program, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, attendees are invited to explore The Promise of Liberty and view an eye-catching engraving commemorating George Washington's boat parade across New York Harbor to City Hall alongside extraordinary rare documents and foundational treasures that shaped the nation. Exhibition admission is included with your free event ticket.

About the Guest Speaker

Robert Snyder is the former Manhattan Borough Historian. He is the author of Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York City (Cornell University Press), The Voice of the City: Vaudeville and Popular Culture in New York (Ivan R. Dee), and Transit Talk: New York's Bus and Subway Workers Tell Their Stories (Rutgers University Press). He has co-authored Metropolitan Lives: The Ashcan Artists and their New York(Norton/Smithsonian) and All the Nations Under Heaven: Immigrants, Migrant and the Making of New York(Columbia).

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