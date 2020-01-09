Signature Theatre Will Celebrate OCTET Cast Recording With Special Celebration in January

Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director) will celebrate the release of the Original Cast Recording of Octet, the critically acclaimed world premiere musical by Residency 5 playwright Dave Malloy, with a special celebration on Monday, January 27th at 6:00pm in The Pershing Square Signature Center Lobby. The event will include a special performance and CD signing by the Octet cast and creatives. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required - click here for more information on how to RSVP.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of twenty-first century technology. The album, which was produced by Malloy and Or Matias, may be purchased digitally via iTunes, Amazon, Bandcamp, and the Nonesuch Store, where CDs also may be preordered; it also is streaming at Spotify and Apple Music. For more information about the show, visit octetmusical.com.

Funded in part by a fervent, fan-driven Kickstarter campaign, the recording features the cast of Signature's original production of Octet, directed by Annie Tippe with music supervision and direction by Or Matias: Adam Bashian as Ed, Kim Blanck as Karly, Starr Busby as Paula, Alex Gibson as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Margo Seibert as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma as Velma.

The creative team included Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design), Hidenori Nakajo (sound design), and Jhanaë KC Bonnick (production stage manager).





