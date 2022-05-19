School Spotlight: University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

University of North Carolina School of the Arts



Mailing Address: 1533 South Main Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27127-2188

Phone: (336) 770-3399

The undergraduate program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts allows students to pursue an art form while preparing realistically for a professional career. Students in the Design and Production, Dance, Film, and Drama school complete Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, while musicians earn a Bachelor of Music degree.

UNCSA has a small campus and studio sizes that allow for close relationships with faculty. They offer support and challenge students to be their best. Art courses are also paired with courses in the Division of Liberal Arts.

To apply for admission into any undergraduate program, fill out and submit an online application, along with your application fee ($95 for U.S. citizens, $130 for international applicants). Required supplemental application documents can be submitted after you have completed your application. High School GPA or College GPA of 2.5 or higher. The average GPA for an entering UNCSA undergraduate student is 3.5.

Undergraduate Dance Admissions

UNCSA offers an undergraduate Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree in Dance with a concentration in Ballet or Contemporary Dance. Along with your online application and required application documents, you will audition for the Dance faculty.

Audition Photographs

As part of your required documents, please upload the following photographs with your admissions application.

All Applicants: photograph facing front, pointe tendu in second with arms in second

Female Ballet Applicants: photograph in first or second arabesque on pointe

Male Ballet Applicants: photograph in first or second arabesque

All Contemporary Dance Applicants: photograph in a contemporary position

For more dance audition requirements click here.

Undergraduate Drama Admissions

The UNCSA School of Drama offers an undergraduate Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with concentrations in Acting and Directing. Along with your online application and required documents, you will audition and interview with arts faculty. Admission decisions are made after all auditions are completed and are based on a combination of your artistic and academic merits.

Deadlines & Audition Dates

Auditions for the 2023-24 academic year will be announced this fall.

Audition Requirements

School of Drama undergraduate auditions for the 2022-23 academic year will be conducted live, virtually and also in-person both on-campus and in select cities. Audition dates are available for registration based on submitting your application, application fee, transcript and resume. Taped auditions will not be accepted. We do not offer pre-screen auditions. Please prepare the following for your Acting or Directing audition:

For more drama audition information click here.

Undergraduate Music Admissions

UNCSA offers Bachelor of Music (B.M.) undergraduate degrees with several instruments of study in the School of Music. Along with your online application and required application documents, you will audition with the music faculty. Admission to the UNCSA School of Music program is based on a combination of your artistic and academic merits.

Deadlines & Auditions

Fall 2023 Applications will be available on Sept. 1, 2022.

School of Music auditions will be held in person at this time, closely following campus Community Health Standards. Most applicants will need to submit at least 1 recording with their application and schedule a live audition, while select others will need to submit a full prescreening to qualify for a live audition or interview.

Please see below for audition repertoire specifics for your music area, including specific recording or prescreening requirements.

For more music audition information click here.

Undergraduate Design & Production Admissions

UNCSA offers Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degrees in the School of Design & Production (D&P) in several concentrations. You will complete an online application and upload the required documents. A digital portfolio will be uploaded as part of the application. You must meet all required academic and test score minimums.

An interview is required for admission. Interviews for the 2022-23 academic year will be conducted live, virtually over Zoom. If invited to interview, you will discuss a portfolio of your work with the D&P faculty. Admission is based on a combination of your artistic and academic merits.

Portfolio Requirements

Digital submission of a portfolio is required as part of the application.

Requirements below include specific examples for each concentration. Portfolios may include but are not limited to the following:

For more design and production requirements click here.

Undergraduate Filmmaking Admissions

UNCSA offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree in Filmmaking with several concentrations from which to choose. In your first year, you will explore the fundamentals of all these concentrations. In the second year, you will narrow your focus to one or two of the disciplines you wish to pursue in your third and fourth years.

Once your application is complete and you meet the admissions criteria as listed below, the School of Filmmaking faculty will evaluate your application file. Admission to the UNCSA School of Filmmaking program is based on a combination of your completed online application, video essay, portfolio, artistic statement, and academic merits.

Deadlines and Decisions

Application and interview dates for the 2023-24 academic year will be announced this fall.

For more filmmaking requirements click here.