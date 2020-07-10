Sara Bareilles and Cast of LITTLE VOICE Release Five Songs From The Series

Today, Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, and author Sara Bareilles unveils the Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack).

Released via Loud Robot - an independent music label out of J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot - and Epic Records, the five-track set features music from the first three episodes of the new Apple original series, Little Voice, debuting globally on Apple TV+ today.

Not only did Sara notably write and record new songs for the series, but she also serves as an executive producer alongside J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson.

Sara penned four of the five tracks on Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack). She was a fan of Colin Hayes's "Waiting For My Real Life To Begin", which inspired her to include it in the series.

Among other highlights, Sara wrote another bold love anthem with "Coming Back To You", the stand out string-driven "I Don't Know Anything" as well as the intimate "Dear Hope."

Sara recently revealed the title track and theme song "Little Voice," which has amassed over 1.3 million streams in just two weeks.

Last year, Sara enchanted listeners everywhere with her 2019 fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary Pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.

