STYLEPOINTE NOUVELLE to Return to Dixon Place During New York Fashion Week

Creative Performances will present the 7th presentation of StylePointe, bringing together two of New York City's most vibrant institutions, Fashion & Dance, a platform joining both emerging and established fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with professional dance choreographers held during New York Fashion Week. StylePointe tells the story behind the designers' collections through dance. And, this year, they are adding a special performance arts element with artist Max, before and after the show. Host for the evening is Matt Roper.

Headliner: Merlette NYC.

StylePointe producers Sangeeta Yesley and co-curator Mariana Leung have invited designers with complete collections to submit work samples for this unique showcase. A series of stunning fashion collections are selected with diverse backgrounds and are paired with choreographers representing various dance styles. The dancemakers then create unique dance vignettes and exceptional dancers showcase each of the fashion collections.

The performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. The Dixon Place lounge will open early for a Special Cocktail Hour. VIP patrons will be assigned exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors.

To learn more about the Fashion Designers: https://stylepointe.net/designers-2026-fashion-show/

To learn more about the Dance Companies: https://stylepointe.net/dance-companies-2026-fashion-show/.

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