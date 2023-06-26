Ruthie Ann Miles Joins PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH Lineup With Adrienne Warren & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

The celebration will air on PBS on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Ruthie Ann Miles Joins PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH Lineup With Adrienne Warren & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Ruthie Ann Miles has joined the lineup for PBS' A Capitol Fourth concert special, which is also set to feature Adrienne Warren and the cast of A Beautiful Noise.

Miles is the tony Award-winning Broadway star of The King & I and can currently be seen in her Tony nominated performance in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. She recently lead City Center Encores's production of The Light in the Piazza.

Warren, who received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll. She will be performing a medley of Turner’s hit songs including: The Best, Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary.  The segment will feature top musicians from Broadway and DC based Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The special will welcome Alfonso Ribeiro, who will lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.  Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration will air on PBS and stream on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation’s iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city. 

As previously reported, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder, will also be performing.

A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming.



RELATED STORIES

1
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away Photo
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Matthew Serino, founder of Broadway advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne, passed away last week. 

2
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Broadway and television actor John Deyle has passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 68. 

3
Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny Photo
Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny

Check out footage from the first rehearsal of Chess at The Muny starring Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, John Riddle, Taylor Louderman and more!

4
Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy to Star in THE GUYS at Theatre Aspen Photo
Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy to Star in THE GUYS at Theatre Aspen

Emmy Award winners Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will star in Theatre Aspen’s production of Anne Nelson’s The Guys. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride MonthInterview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'
GRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce AlbumGRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce Album
aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You