Ruthie Ann Miles Joins PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH Lineup With Adrienne Warren & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Ruthie Ann Miles has joined the lineup for PBS' A Capitol Fourth concert special, which is also set to feature Adrienne Warren and the cast of A Beautiful Noise.

Miles is the tony Award-winning Broadway star of The King & I and can currently be seen in her Tony nominated performance in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. She recently lead City Center Encores's production of The Light in the Piazza.

Warren, who received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll. She will be performing a medley of Turner’s hit songs including: The Best, Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary. The segment will feature top musicians from Broadway and DC based Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The special will welcome Alfonso Ribeiro, who will lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration will air on PBS and stream on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation’s iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city.

As previously reported, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder, will also be performing.

A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming.