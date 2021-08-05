Roku Saves ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST, Sets Two-Hour Wrap-Up Movie

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will finally get the ending the fans have hoped for.

According to TVLine, streaming channel Roku has picked up the musical series for a two-hour wrap-up film; if it performs well, the door is open for Roku to order additional episodes.

NBC aired two seasons of Zoey's before canceling the program this June.

The musical comedy series starred Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Mary Steenburgen and more.

In its second season, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist continued to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance.

Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family began to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey's musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

Jane Levy's Zoey hears other people's thoughts through music, creating scenarios to showcase the incredible triple-threat talents in the cast. Broadway guest stars included Bernadette Peters, Chip Zien, Justin Kirk, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

See Peters in a clip from the series here: