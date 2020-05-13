Regional Spotlight: How Goodspeed is Working Through the Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we're checking in with Goodspeed!

First of all, I want to check in on the health and wellbeing of everyone at Goodspeed. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Thank you for asking! As you might expect it has been quite challenging for us as an organization and as a community. We are working as a team to maintain morale and discover creative ways to get through this together. We often talk about all of us here including our members, subscribers, patrons and artists as being part of the "Goodspeed family" and the numerous messages of support from them truly help at a time like this.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Goodspeed?

Unfortunately back in March our leadership had to make the painful decision to furlough or layoff some of our staff while the scene, paint and costume shops are closed. Many others are working reduced schedules. The senior staff and those working in various departments across the organization hold regular Zoom meetings not only to discuss daily tasks, new strategies and to plan for both short and long term needs but also to keep our teams connected.

We have had to think outside the box to discover new ways of working and interacting with one another and our audience. We are resilient and have found positives not only in looking forward - planning for when we can welcome our audience back to The Goodspeed - but in embracing the challenges of social distancing by coming together virtually through new and exciting online experiences.

Staff members have started a weekly Zoom check-in called "Gooodspeed Gathers". It is as a way for our staff, board members and volunteers to come together and find out how everyone is doing. People share little moments of inspiration, new recipes, life hacks and more - nothing work related - just a way to support one another.

In addition staffers have been working to respond to the needs of our neighbors by making hundreds of face masks for medical facilities in need. Some of our talented team even used the iconic Goodspeed Opera House as a backdrop for a special message of support for those working to keep us all healthy and safe. They painted hearts and messages of thanks on our houseboard and the historic landmark will be illuminated in blue until we all return to the theater.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater?

Our staff have been working diligently to reach out to our many members, donors, and ticket holders. We are checking in to see how they are doing and to reassure them that we are looking for ways to not only keep them involved and entertained but in how we plan to safely welcome them back to our theaters. Our artistic team, marketing and development departments have been creating digital programming, boosting audience engagement and discovering new approaches to fundraising. Plus our education team is working with guest artists to creative virtual programming to keep students connected during this time.

Looking to the future we are forming two task forces to plan for re-opening: One for front of house and the other for back of house/production. We don't know timing yet for re-opening or the requirements and new rules, but we will add them into plans as we learn about them.

We're also looking further than just this year. We're starting to plan next year's season, schedule etc. all through a lens considering the long-term effects of the pandemic.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

We have a series of GOODSPEED FROM HOME online offerings. As "Goodspeed Goes Digital" we have created a regular schedule of programming across different platforms. The complete if is here https://www.goodspeed.org/from-home

Mondays are a short Instagram LIVE at 5 called "I'll Drink to That" chat with Anika Chapin and Michael Fling featuring a show themed cocktail recipe and geek-out about all things musical theater

Tuesdays are our newest offering "Greatspeed" with Donna Lynn and special guests looking back at Goodspeed's greatest moments - with performance video and exclusive guests it REALLY is great! [NOTE: going LIVE at 7pm starting May 5 but might switch to the original 5pm start based on audience feedback]

Wednesdays the podcast drops a new episode every other week

Thursdays are "In the (home) Office)" with Goodspeed. It is a weekly Zoom live event for fans of new musicals and those wanting to be in-the-know on the next big project. It's a unique insider look at new works development. Donna Lynn checks in with some of the most prominent (and emerging) musical theater creators in their home and chats about writing songs and crafting libretto etc. [NOTE: this too is LIVE at 7pm starting May 7 but could switch to the original 5pm start in coming weeks based on audience feedback]

What is the best way for people to help Goodspeed right now?

After losing 5 of our 6 shows this year, Goodspeed is heavily dependent on individual donations to survive this crisis.

The best way to help Goodspeed right now is to make a donation in any amount to the Footlights Fund at goodspeed.org, purchase a gift card for a loved one or for yourself to use in the future, or donate unused tickets from cancelled performances.





