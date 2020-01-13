ROSES ARE BLIND, Featuring Boyd Gaines & Daniel Davis, to be Screened at Anthology Archives

Roses are Blind, an award-winning film featuring 4-time Tony Award winner Boyd Gaines and Tony nominee Daniel Davis will have a screening in NYC on Wed. 1/15 at 8:15pm at Anthology Archives (62 Second Avenue) as part of the NewFilmmakers New York Film Festival. Tickets are $7 and go on sale at 5:30pm the night of screening at the Anthology Box Office. The film is directed by Gui Agustini, Executive Produced by Wendy J. White and co-written by Agustini and White.

In Roses are Blind, when 19-year old Julie Janson (Christina Jolie Breza), a Columbia University student returns to her dorm room, her college roommate recommends Julie meet with a famous psychic (Daniel Davis) for career guidance. During Julie's meeting, the Janson family secret is revealed. Joining Boyd Gaines, Daniel Davis and Christina Jolie Breza in the cast are Kathleen McNenny, Drama Desk-winner Purva Bedi, Nicole Medoro, Will W. Warren and Gui Agustini.

The film won several awards in 2019 including "Best Psychological Thriller" at the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival, "Best NYC Short" at the International New York Film Festival, "Best Short Film" and "Best Actress" at the Chautauqua International Film Festival (New York), "Best Score" at the Silver State Film Festival (Las Vegas, Nevada), "Best Young Filmmaker USA" at Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival, and "Best Editing" at the Marina del Rey Film Festival (Los Angeles). It also received an Honorable Mention at the Santa Monica International Film Festival.

Gui Agustini was born and raised in Campinas, SP, Brazil. He grew up playing tennis and dedicated his life to the sport until he turned 19. Training and living in Venezuela at the time, he found his passion for acting and never looked back. Gui arrived to the US with a tennis scholarship and while minoring in theatre he starred as the lead character Hal in his first theatre production, Picnic by William Inges, which earned him an Irene Ryan Award nomination. He then moved to Miami where he immersed himself in the world of Hispanic TV and commercials. Less than a year later he landed a recurring role in the hit Nickelodeon Spanish series, 'Grachi 2' while also appearing in commercial campaigns for MGM, FL Lottery, Dunkin Donuts, Blue Cross Blue Shield and L'Oreal. His biggest break happened when he booked a recurring role on the Nickelodeon Spanish series called '11-11 En Mi Cuadra Nada Cuadra', followed by his co-starring role in the A&E series, 'The Glades'. Before moving to NYC, Gui was also a host for the Spanish online show 'La Neta de Los Sexos' by NuevOn, and together with his wife, founded PowerCouple Productions, creating their first short-film, 'The Perfect Stroke'. In NYC, Gui graduated from the 2 Year Tom Todoroff Acting Conservatory and attended the studio of Anthony Meindl Actor's Workshop (AMAW) for several years. Since graduating in 2015, Gui has done national commercials for Dish Networks, Verizon and Toyota, apart from his work for KPMG, Gardasil, Buchanan's Whiskey and AMEX. He has also created more than 10 short-films most of which he has directed. Gui is now developing the feature film script of Roses are Blind, with the creator and his partner, Wendy White, as it continues to leave its mark in the 2020 film festivals. As life and career tend to go full circle, Gui's first supporting role in a feature film will happen in Brazil this March for the Brazilian comedy 'Solteira Quase Surtando' (Single, Almost Going Crazy) where he plays a charming but deceiving businessman from Spain.

Wendy J. White was Born in Rockaway Beach, New York. Wendy's palette and writings are strongly influenced by her early environment of living by the sea. Her father was a painter and while she was growing up, her father became blind and she became her "father's eyes." She received a full academic scholarship to Barnard College of Columbia University where she fulfilled her medical school requirements hoping to find a cure for her father's blindness. Her father regained his vision in one eye during her sophomore year at the same time she was studying painting with her mentor at Barnard, the abstract expressionist painter, Milton Resnick. Due to Milton's continual inspiration and encouragement she rediscovered the light from her childhood, and began fully developing her abstract impressionist style paramount in her work today. Ms. White had exhibitions in galleries in New York City, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Finland, Buenos Aires and Switzerland; having sold over 120 canvases with over 200 exhibitions. She was awarded a government sponsored show by the VKI Center in Copenhagen, Denmark where she exhibited 40 new canvases. Her movie and theatre accomplishments include her one-woman show "The Jewish Nun" produced in Edinburgh, Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to sold-out audiences Off-Broadway at 59E59 in NYC, at the GAB Studio in Miami and at The New Light Theatre in Fort Lauderdale. Ms. White is the co-founder and president of the New Light Foundation, Inc. (www.newlightgallery.org). New Light donates a percentage of its art sales and theater ticket sales to its scholarship fund, with the goal to help a young person go to college regardless of their financial circumstances.





