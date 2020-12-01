Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with John Lloyd Young about his Vegas Holiday Concert, Arts Advocacy, More

On the new interview episode of BroadwayRadio Matt Tamanini speaks with Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young about his special livestreamed holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 4 from The Space in Las Vegas.

In the episode, they talk about the must have songs and styles in Young's set list, his favorite childhood holiday memories, and what it's like performing in the middle of the pandemic.

They also discuss Young's experience working in the Obama White House as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities and what the arts communities need to rebound from these shutdowns.

John Lloyd Young's "Vegas Holiday" will stream live on Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. After the concert, fans can gather around the digital fireplace for a VIP holiday party with bonus songs, a Q&A with questions submitted by audience members in advance, surprise onstage gift exchanges between John and his music director Tommy Faragher, and plenty of virtual eggnog and memories.

You can purchase tickets to the concert and the VIP party at: https://events.broadwayworld.com/event/john-lloyd-youngs-vegas-holiday-12-4-9-pm-et-6-pm-pt/

Listen to the episode here:

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

