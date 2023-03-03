Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Sarah Ruhl & More Join LETTERS FROM MAX Special Event at The Signature Theatre

Mar. 03, 2023  

Milkweed Editions and Signature Theatre present an evening in celebration of the world premiere of the stage adaption of Letters from Max: a poet, a teacher, a friendship by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo.

Check out photos below!

The event was a unique opportunity to discuss the power of ritual in art both on and on the page with playwright Sarah Ruhl. The evening began with a social hour before the play, Letters from Max, a ritual, and a talkback with Sarah after the performance featuring readings of Max Ritvo's work by Elizabeth Metzger and Suleika Jaouad in honor of Max Ritvo's legacy filled with poetry and dialogue.

MacArthur Fellow Sarah Ruhl begins her Spotlight Residency with the world premiere adaptation of her 2018 epistolary book, Letters from Max: A Poet, a Teacher, and a Friendship. Ruhl, whose accomplished body of work includes Eurydice and Pulitzer Prize finalists, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) and The Clean House, here shares letters and poems passed between herself and her former student Max Ritvo, as he candidly discusses terminal illness and tests poetry's capacity to put to words what otherwise feels ineffable. Milkweed Editions is an independent publisher incorporated as a nonprofit in order to fulfill its mission. Milkweed builds engaged communities around the transformative literature they publish through events like this one.

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Publisher & Chief Executive Officer Milkweed Editions Daniel Slager, Suleika Jaouad, Playwright Sarah Ruhl and Elizabeth Metzger

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Playwright Sarah Ruhl

Elizabeth Metzger, Victoria Jackson-Hanen, Playwright Sarah Ruhl and Ben Edelman

Playwright Sarah Ruhl and Ben Edelman

Playwright Sarah Ruhl and Ben Edelman

Ben Edelman

Ben Edelman

Ben Edelman and his grandparents




Bruce Glikas


