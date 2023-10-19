Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball

The inaugural event celebrated the work of BAC co-founder and artivist Britton Smith and more.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

On Monday, October 16, the Tony Award-winning non-profit Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) hosted its first gala, The Artivism Ball, at the Edison Ballroom Rooftop. The inaugural event celebrated the work of BAC co-founder and artivist Britton Smith and founding vice-chair Susan Sturm, as well as Anisah Sabur-Mumin—the recipient of the 2023 Community Advocate Award.

See photos below!
 
The celebratory evening kicked off with a cocktail reception that was followed by a dinner, hosted by Ego Nwodim. It included live performances from BAC’s past and future, including Freestyle Love Supreme, Jordan E. Cooper, James Kinney, Daniel J. Watts, UGBA, Roberto Facchin, Erin Moore, Skye Mattox and Alex Nordin.
 
The evening concluded with the Artivism Ball’s “After Party,” which was sponsored by Creative Partners Production. Thanks to this partnership, BAC was able to offer tickets to the “After Party” (DJ’d by Broadway’s own, Ari Grooves) at a reduced price.
 
It was a joyous evening spent celebrating BAC’s shared mission of creating a more just and equitable world through the power of storytelling and supporting the organization’s ongoing mission to amplify and empower artist-activists on Broadway and beyond. To learn more about BAC, visit their website at https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/.
 

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson 

