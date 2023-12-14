Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH at Southwark Playhouse

Musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch has returned this December following its highly successful 2022 UK tour. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the production splashes into Southwark Playhouse Elephant for 10 weeks this winter before swimming across the UK through to summer 2024.

Tickets are now on sale for most venues with more to be announced soon. With a new script and production, the latest version of this hit show is bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She’s loud. She’s clever. She’s a ruthless businesswoman, and oh boy, is she sexy. Sexy, and unapologetically plus-sized. She’s not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us poor unfortunate souls: love the skin you’re in, value your voice over your body, and don’t be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment… Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula’s backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much loved characters as you’ve never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home. Gather up your merfriends; it’s going to be one hell of a beach party.

The smash-hit show was written by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award-winning composer and musicals-writer Tim Gilvin. Robyn, who will also be directing Unfortunate, is a Leeds-born director, writer and performer who specialises in comedy with a passion for creating exciting roles for women. Her work has won and been nominated for several awards. She is currently the assistant/resident director on 2:22 - A Ghost Story at the Lyric theatre in the West End. Daniel is an award-winning comedian and writer from London. On screen, he has performed on BBC One, BBC Three and Comedy Central UK, whilst his comedy sketch videos have earned him a huge online following and tens of millions of views. On stage, Daniel has provided tour support for Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones, Judi Love and Sofie Hagen. Tim’s previous musicals include Stay Awake, Jake (The Other Palace 2014, Vault 2016, Southwark Playhouse 2020) and Help! We Are Still Alive (Seven Dials Playhouse, 2022). He also has other shows in development with various companies including Royal and Derngate and Perfect Pitch.

The creative team includes set, costume and puppet designer Abby Clarke (nominated for the Linbury Prize 2019, Stage Debut Awards 2019), choreographer Melody Sinclair (Associate Choreographer Six) and musical director Arlene McNaught (Six, Assistant MD for We Will Rock You). Flying and effects will be done by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions (Newsies, Ocean at the End of the Lane). Casting is by Sarah Leung CDG (Allegiance, To Wong Foo the Musical).