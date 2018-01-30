Photo Flash: First Look at Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Considered one of the most powerful American plays of the 20th century, LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT is currently playing a strictly limited 10 week West End season at Wyndham's Theatre from 27 January to 7 April before transferring to Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Harvey Theater (8-27 May) and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles (8 June - 1 July).

In the US transfer, Jessica Regan will return to the role of Cathleen, having played her in the 2016 Bristol Old Vic production. Matthew Beard and Rory Keenan will join the company as Edmund Tyrone and James Tyrone Jr alongside the previously announced Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville, who will play James and Mary Tyrone in Richard Eyre's acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production.

The Tyrones' summer home, August 1912. Haunted by the past but unable to face the truth of the present, the Tyrones and their two sons test the bonds of a family caught in the cycle of love and resentment. As day turns to night and the family indulge in their vices, the truth unravels leaving behind a quartet of ruined lives.

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

