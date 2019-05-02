Peppermint, Honey Davenport to Headline 'GLOW: 50 Years of Callen-Lorde'

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the local non-profit providing sensitive, quality healthcare targeted to New York's Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, and Transgender communities free of judgment and regardless of ability to pay since 1969, today announced that it will present GLOW: 50 YEARS OF CALLEN-LORDE, a historic five decade anniversary party and fundraiser that will take place on Friday, May 31st from 5pm to 9pm at Union Park (6 East 18th Street).

The event will be hosted by actress, singer, television personality and activist Peppermint with music by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star Honey Davenport. More special guests to be announced. Tickets can be purchased online now at www.callen-lorde.org/GLOW



GLOW will reflect on the organizations' rich history and celebrate the resiliency of LGBTQ communities over the past fifty years. The evening will also feature performances by Jan Sport, Brenda Dharling, Doris Dear, Islima Songbird and incredible activities for all ages, including face painting, and a kid-friendly drag performance by Yuhua Hamasaki. Interactive installations highlighting the history of Callen-Lorde and pivotal moments in the LGBTQ rights movement will be featured throughout the space.



Since the days of Stonewall, Callen-Lorde has been blazing trails in healthcare equity. It started in 1969 as the St. Marks Clinic, and then merged with Gay Men's Health Project in 1983 to become Community Health Project, which was later renamed Callen-Lorde after writer, singer, and safer sex advocate Michael Callen, and poet laureate, author, lesbian feminist Audre Lorde. The organization continuously pioneers new and better ways to treat patients and is consistently recognized for leadership in HIV and transgender care. In addition, Callen-Lorde pioneers research, advocates for social change, and educates the medical community to help transform lives - not just for their patients - but for all LGBTQ people around the world.





