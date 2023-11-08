Parthenia Viol Consort to Present William Byrd And Thomas Weelkes - A 400th Anniversary Celebration

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present William Byrd and Thomas Weelkes - A 400th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, December 8 @ 7:30 PM at LeFrak Concert Hall, Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing, Queens, and on Sunday, December 10 @ 4 PM at The Church of Saint Luke In The Fields, 487 Hudson St. in Manhattan.

Guests for both performances will be the Queens College Vocal Ensemble, James John, director, who will join Parthenia in commemorating the music of William Byrd (1543-1623) and Thomas Weelkes (1576-1623) in this 400th anniversary celebration featuring works for viols and voices.

The December 8 event will be free and open to the public.

Tickets for December 10 are $10 to $40, available at Click Here.

Both concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx. Additional Parthenia concert information will be available throughout the year at https://parthenia.org/performances/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.