Parthenia Viol Consort to Present William Byrd And Thomas Weelkes - A 400th Anniversary Celebration

The event will take place on December 8 At Queens College and on December 10 at Manhattan's Church.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 1 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary Photo 4 Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Parthenia Viol Consort to Present William Byrd And Thomas Weelkes - A 400th Anniversary Celebration

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present William Byrd and Thomas Weelkes - A 400th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, December 8 @ 7:30 PM at LeFrak Concert Hall, Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing, Queens, and on Sunday, December 10 @ 4 PM at The Church of Saint Luke In The Fields, 487 Hudson St. in Manhattan.

Guests for both performances will be the Queens College Vocal Ensemble, James John, director, who will join Parthenia in commemorating the music of William Byrd (1543-1623) and Thomas Weelkes (1576-1623) in this 400th anniversary celebration featuring works for viols and voices.

The December 8 event will be free and open to the public.

Tickets for December 10 are $10 to $40, available at Click Here.

Both concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx. Additional Parthenia concert information will be available throughout the year at https://parthenia.org/performances/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See Hannah Waddinghams Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Photo
Video: See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.

Watch the video trailer for the all-new holiday event “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.' Joining Waddingham on stage will include Leslie Odom Jr., Luke Evans, Sam Ryder, Phil Dunster and more special guests, with additional performers including the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

2
Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage Photo
Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film Gala

See photos from New York Stage and Film's 2023 annual gala!

3
Video: First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Video: First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company has released all new video footage from the Chicago premiere of Selina Fillinger’s outrageous farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a satirical, laugh-out-loud look at the women in charge of the man in charge, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis.

4
Trans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas Photo
Trans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas

A production of Oklahoma! at a high school in Texas is under review and a transgender student has been denied a role he was previously cast in. Max Hightower, a senior at Sherman High School, was cast in his first lead role, but was later told he could not play the role, a move he believes is due to him being transgender.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film GalaPhotos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film Gala
Trans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas After 'New Policy' is ImplementedTrans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas After 'New Policy' is Implemented
Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE

Videos

See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical Video
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You