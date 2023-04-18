Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Parthenia Viol Consort to Present Antiquæ/Novæ – Early And New Works For Viols And Recorders in May

Special guest will be the Farallon Recorder Quartet. The archived program will be webcast from June 6 - 19.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Parthenia Viol Consort to Present Antiquæ/Novæ – Early And New Works For Viols And Recorders in May

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Antiquæ/Novæ - Early and New Works for Viols and Recorders, the third concert of their 2022-23 NYC series on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 PM at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson St in Manhattan. Special guest will be the Farallon Recorder Quartet. The archived program will be webcast from June 6 - 19.

This will be a concert of music for viols and recorders both old and new. Renaissance-era composers to be performed include Giovanni Gabrieli, Fulvio Caldini, Giovanni Palestrina, Luca Marenzio, Thomas Tomkins and Heinrich Schutz. Contemporary works on the program are Kai Stensgaard's (b.1952) Hexagram and Frances Blaker's (b.1960) Such Deep Sea Sailors Are We and Crossing. Both of the Blaker works were inspired by Parthenia.

In person performance tickets are $12.50 to $45 and can be ordered at Click Here. Webcast tickets are $15, available at https://parthenia.org/performance/concert-video-farallon-recorder-quartet/.

The Farallon Recorder Quartet was founded in 1996 to explore the vast and varied repertoire for four recorders. They present concerts, including family and school concerts and have twice been awarded grants from the San Francisco's InterMusicSF to develop programs with guest musicians. Farallon's current members are Letitia Berlin and Frances Blaker (founding members), Miyo Aoki and Vicki Boeckman. Visit them at https://www.farallonrecorderquartet.com/.

Please review Parthenia's COVID-19 protocols for live concert attendance. For more information, contact Parthenia at https://parthenia.org/contact/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.

####






Related Stories
Listen: Original Songs From MIKEY’S ARMY Now Streaming Photo
Listen: Original Songs From MIKEY’S ARMY Now Streaming
Original songs from the short film, Mikey’s Army have been released digitally on all music streaming platforms.
Video: Patti LuPone Reacts to Trumps Arrest & More on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Patti LuPone Reacts to Trump's Arrest & More on THE VIEW
Patti LuPone sat down on The View to discuss her upcoming film, Beau Is Afraid. LuPone also reacted to the recent arrest of former President Donald Trump, stating that she believes it is 'not enough.' The Tony winner also got emotional speaking about Florida Governot Ron DeSantis' targeting of the LGBTQIA+ community. Watch the video now!
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run and BroadwayWorld was there for the red carpet. Check out highlights from the red carpet and curtain call in this video!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/16/2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGOPhotos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGO
April 18, 2023

See new photos of Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn and Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! 
Photos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSESPhotos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
April 18, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James!
New Muhammad Ali Musical ALI Will Have its World Premiere In Louisville in Fall 2024New Muhammad Ali Musical ALI Will Have its World Premiere In Louisville in Fall 2024
April 18, 2023

The World Premiere of ALI will be presented in Ali's hometown of Louisville, at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, in Fall 2024. Learn more about the show here!
Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'
April 18, 2023

Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty is a new enchanting picture book inspired by Naughty, Tim’s much-loved song from the multi-award-winning Matilda The Musical. It’s a mischievous, funny and empowering tale about changing your story and how “even if you’re little you can do a lot!”
Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOWVideo: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
April 18, 2023

Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!
share