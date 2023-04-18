Parthenia Viol Consort to Present Antiquæ/Novæ – Early And New Works For Viols And Recorders in May

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Antiquæ/Novæ - Early and New Works for Viols and Recorders, the third concert of their 2022-23 NYC series on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 PM at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson St in Manhattan. Special guest will be the Farallon Recorder Quartet. The archived program will be webcast from June 6 - 19.

This will be a concert of music for viols and recorders both old and new. Renaissance-era composers to be performed include Giovanni Gabrieli, Fulvio Caldini, Giovanni Palestrina, Luca Marenzio, Thomas Tomkins and Heinrich Schutz. Contemporary works on the program are Kai Stensgaard's (b.1952) Hexagram and Frances Blaker's (b.1960) Such Deep Sea Sailors Are We and Crossing. Both of the Blaker works were inspired by Parthenia.

In person performance tickets are $12.50 to $45 and can be ordered at Click Here. Webcast tickets are $15, available at https://parthenia.org/performance/concert-video-farallon-recorder-quartet/.

The Farallon Recorder Quartet was founded in 1996 to explore the vast and varied repertoire for four recorders. They present concerts, including family and school concerts and have twice been awarded grants from the San Francisco's InterMusicSF to develop programs with guest musicians. Farallon's current members are Letitia Berlin and Frances Blaker (founding members), Miyo Aoki and Vicki Boeckman. Visit them at https://www.farallonrecorderquartet.com/.

Please review Parthenia's COVID-19 protocols for live concert attendance. For more information, contact Parthenia at https://parthenia.org/contact/.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.

####