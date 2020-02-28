Paper Mill Playhouse's GUESS THE SEASON Game is Back
Each year Paper Mill Playhouse distributes images that tease the titles of the five productions in the upcoming season.
We've got the latest, can you guess what they've got in store in for 2020/2021?
Answers will be revealed on March 18.
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is where American musical theater is celebrated, cherished, and pushed in exciting new directions. A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938 and a nationally renowned not-for-profit regional theater, Paper Mill has been consistently recognized for the high-quality artistry of its reimagined classic musicals as well as its commitment to supporting the development of new works and the careers of Broadway's best talent and emerging artists both onstage and behind the scenes. Paper Mill Playhouse boasts award-winning access services and outreach initiatives as well as performer training programs that impact more than 35,000 students each year. Paper Mill Playhouse productions have launched national tours and gone on to Broadway-including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand-as well as television broadcasts on Showtime and PBS and original cast recordings. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For more information, please visit www.PaperMill.org.
