PROM QUEEN: THE MUSICAL to Get Public UK Workshop at the Other Palace

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Prom Queen: The Musical, the story of a landmark win for gay rights, will receive a public UK workshop this fall at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Other Palace Theatre.

The cast will include Lauren Ward, Nathan Amzi, Caroline Sheen, Luke Bayer, Natalie Douglas along with students from the Guildford School of Acting.

Directed by Paul-Taylor Mills and running for two performances only, the musical tells the story of Marc Hall who took the Durham Catholic District School Board to court when they refused to let him attend the prom with his then-boyfriend Jean-Paul Dumond.

What ensued was an international media frenzy that brought to light a fundamental human rights issue. Hall's court battle inspired people around the globe and set a great example for others facing similar struggles.

Prom Queen is the story of a community coming together to support one of their own and realizing the importance of being true to yourself.

For more information visit theotherpalace.co.uk.

