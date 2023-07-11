Oratorio Society of New York Reveals 150th Anniversary and 2023-2024 Season

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broad Photo 4 Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broadway

Oratorio Society of New York Reveals 150th Anniversary and 2023-2024 Season

The Oratorio Society of New York (OSNY), led by Music Director Kent Tritle, has announced its 2023-2024 season with three concerts in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall and one at St. Bartholomew’s Church. The season also marks OSNY’s 150th Anniversary and includes glorious performances of Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah and Samson, Mahler’s Second Symphony, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Click Here.

The season kicks off on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00pm with Bach’s Magnificat and Mozart’s Requiem, two iconic works in the choral repertoire. Joining the Society as soloists are Laquita Mitchell, soprano, Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano, Eric Carey, tenor, and Adam Lau, bass, together with the Orchestra of the Society, all led by Music Director Kent Tritle.

Continuing the season, Oratorio Society of New York presents its 149th rendition of Handel’s Messiah on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00pm. A holiday tradition for the Society since 1874, this year’s grand performance – again led by Maestro Tritle – includes soloists soprano Kathryn Lewek, countertenor Daniel Moody, tenor Martin Bakari, and baritone John Brancy, together with the Orchestra of the Society.

The Society presents a concert at St. Bartholomew’s Church (St. Bart’s) on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:00pm. The program features performances with organ reduction of the final movements of Mahler’s Second Symphony and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Additionally, OSNY has announced a call for scores, with one selected work to be performed at this celebratory concert. Organist and arranger David Briggs joins the performance, with soloists Susanna Phillips, soprano, Heather Petrie, contralto, Joshua Blue, tenor, and Tyler Duncan, baritone. Reception to follow. Tickets for this concert will be available after October 1.

OSNY’s 150th Anniversary season concludes with a performance of Handel’s Samson on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7:00pm. The three-act oratorio – which Handel began to compose immediately after completing his Messiah – is well-known for the arias “Let the bright Seraphim”, “Total eclipse”, and “Let their celestial concerts”. It first premiered at Covent Garden in London on February 18, 1743. Joining the Society, Maestro Tritle, and the Orchestra of the Society for this performance are soloists Nola Richardson, soprano, Mary Beth Nelson, mezzo-soprano, Lawrence Jones, tenor, Sidney Outlaw, baritone, and Joseph Beutel, bass-baritone.

Regarding OSNY’s 2023-24 season and milestone anniversary, Music Director Kent Tritle shares, “I’m thrilled to be directing this 150th Anniversary Season of the Oratorio Society of New York, my 19th season with the ensemble! Our work together never ceases to amaze me. Most recently we scaled the heights of Bach’s monumental Mass in B minor. In the 2023-2024 season we’ll present another of Bach's major works, his Magnificat, paired with Mozart’s Requiem. We’ll also plumb the depths of Handel’s Messiah, an annual OSNY tradition, relearning and re-interpreting Handel’s glorious music. In celebration of our sesquicentennial season, we’ll present a concert featuring the choral movements of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Mahler’s Second Symphony. A call for scores is underway to select a contemporary work for that concert. Finally, we’ll conclude with Handel’s Samson, a work also performed in OSNY's inaugural 1873-1874 season. We cannot wait to celebrate with you!”

The Society’s 23-24 season additionally includes the 47th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The annual competition features eight young singers performing major oratorio arias with piano accompaniment. A panel of distinguished judges choose winners and award cash prizes. Winners have performed with OSNY and other organizations at Carnegie Hall and other major NYC locations. Founded in 1977, the competition is the only major vocal competition dedicated to oratorio singing with the goal of nurturing the careers of aspiring oratorio soloists and their commitment to the oratorio repertoire.




RELATED STORIES

1
Jessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Riveras Act of Kindness, and More on the ART O Photo
Jessie Mueller Talks Self-Acceptance, Chita Rivera's Act of Kindness, and More on the ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul and The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness on Broadway and beyond, welcomed Tony-winner Jessie Mueller to the Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond.

2
Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors Equity Association Photo
Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors' Equity Association

Producer Garth Drabinsky has appealed the dismissal of his antitrust lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association. The opening brief in the matter was filed on June 30.

3
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS OKLAHOMA! with Hugh Jackman to Play Cinemas Around The Globe Th Photo
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! with Hugh Jackman to Play Cinemas Around The Globe This Month

The Olivier Award-winning 1998 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, will screen in more than 840 cinemas around the globe for two days only on Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19.

4
Presale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month Photo
Presale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month

Shed members will receive exclusive access to the member presale for Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19.

More Hot Stories For You

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! with Hugh Jackman to Play Cinemas Around The Globe This MonthRODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! with Hugh Jackman to Play Cinemas Around The Globe This Month
Presale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month at The ShedPresale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month at The Shed
Atlantic Theater Company's DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of PerformancesAtlantic Theater Company's DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of Performances
Photos: Get an Intimate Look at Backstage Life at LIFE OF PI on BroadwayPhotos: Get an Intimate Look at Backstage Life at LIFE OF PI on Broadway

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SIX
CHICAGO

Recommended For You