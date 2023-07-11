Oratorio Society of New York Reveals 150th Anniversary and 2023-2024 Season

The Oratorio Society of New York (OSNY), led by Music Director Kent Tritle, has announced its 2023-2024 season with three concerts in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall and one at St. Bartholomew’s Church. The season also marks OSNY’s 150th Anniversary and includes glorious performances of Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah and Samson, Mahler’s Second Symphony, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Click Here.

The season kicks off on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00pm with Bach’s Magnificat and Mozart’s Requiem, two iconic works in the choral repertoire. Joining the Society as soloists are Laquita Mitchell, soprano, Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano, Eric Carey, tenor, and Adam Lau, bass, together with the Orchestra of the Society, all led by Music Director Kent Tritle.

Continuing the season, Oratorio Society of New York presents its 149th rendition of Handel’s Messiah on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00pm. A holiday tradition for the Society since 1874, this year’s grand performance – again led by Maestro Tritle – includes soloists soprano Kathryn Lewek, countertenor Daniel Moody, tenor Martin Bakari, and baritone John Brancy, together with the Orchestra of the Society.

The Society presents a concert at St. Bartholomew’s Church (St. Bart’s) on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:00pm. The program features performances with organ reduction of the final movements of Mahler’s Second Symphony and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Additionally, OSNY has announced a call for scores, with one selected work to be performed at this celebratory concert. Organist and arranger David Briggs joins the performance, with soloists Susanna Phillips, soprano, Heather Petrie, contralto, Joshua Blue, tenor, and Tyler Duncan, baritone. Reception to follow. Tickets for this concert will be available after October 1.

OSNY’s 150th Anniversary season concludes with a performance of Handel’s Samson on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7:00pm. The three-act oratorio – which Handel began to compose immediately after completing his Messiah – is well-known for the arias “Let the bright Seraphim”, “Total eclipse”, and “Let their celestial concerts”. It first premiered at Covent Garden in London on February 18, 1743. Joining the Society, Maestro Tritle, and the Orchestra of the Society for this performance are soloists Nola Richardson, soprano, Mary Beth Nelson, mezzo-soprano, Lawrence Jones, tenor, Sidney Outlaw, baritone, and Joseph Beutel, bass-baritone.

Regarding OSNY’s 2023-24 season and milestone anniversary, Music Director Kent Tritle shares, “I’m thrilled to be directing this 150th Anniversary Season of the Oratorio Society of New York, my 19th season with the ensemble! Our work together never ceases to amaze me. Most recently we scaled the heights of Bach’s monumental Mass in B minor. In the 2023-2024 season we’ll present another of Bach's major works, his Magnificat, paired with Mozart’s Requiem. We’ll also plumb the depths of Handel’s Messiah, an annual OSNY tradition, relearning and re-interpreting Handel’s glorious music. In celebration of our sesquicentennial season, we’ll present a concert featuring the choral movements of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Mahler’s Second Symphony. A call for scores is underway to select a contemporary work for that concert. Finally, we’ll conclude with Handel’s Samson, a work also performed in OSNY's inaugural 1873-1874 season. We cannot wait to celebrate with you!”

The Society’s 23-24 season additionally includes the 47th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The annual competition features eight young singers performing major oratorio arias with piano accompaniment. A panel of distinguished judges choose winners and award cash prizes. Winners have performed with OSNY and other organizations at Carnegie Hall and other major NYC locations. Founded in 1977, the competition is the only major vocal competition dedicated to oratorio singing with the goal of nurturing the careers of aspiring oratorio soloists and their commitment to the oratorio repertoire.