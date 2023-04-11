New Musical THE FALL Selected For The Lighthouse Series At Soho Playhouse!

Allison St. Rock's short musical, The Fall was selected for The Lighthouse Series with Soho Playhouse.

The Fall is based on the personal backstory created by the playwright as she prepared to step into the shoes of the iconic musical theatre character, The Emcee (Cabaret). A story of passion, unfulfilled desires, political unrest, and heartbreak, The Fall ends where Cabaret begins.

The Lighthouse Series with Soho Playhouse is a competition, brought on to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City Area. Each night the audience votes on their favorite piece, and the show from each group with the most votes will receive an additional run at Soho Playhouse this summer.

Dates:

Wednesday, April 26th @7pm

Friday, April 28th @7pm

Saturday, April 29th @9pm

Tickets: Click Here