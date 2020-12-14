NYC Art Collective Brings Gift Of Hope With Socially Distanced Outdoor Exhibition
The exhibition is now available for public viewing.
A fence displaying over 20 massive, 7x9 feet original paintings is currently on Public Viewing at Fort George Hill, just steps from the Dyckman train station.
Titled "For the Love of Art: An Appropriated Intentions Exhibition" The collective appropriated a public space where works hang on a vacant fence after being painted on repurposed advertising banners. 20 Artists joined to contribute the community of Upper Manhattan with a public outdoor gallery space, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy art up close and personal, while keeping social distance.
ARTISTS: Nelson Álvarez, Diego Anaya, Ed Andrade, Pablo Caviedes, Franck de las Mercedes Wildriana del Jesús Paulino, Darwin Erazo, Alex "Fdez" Fernández, Julia Justo Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez-FEEGZ, Ricardo Llano, Rafaela Luna, Paola Martínez Alexis Mendoza, Yani Monzón, Naivy Pérez, Yumarlis Rodríguez, Moses Ros, Luis Stephenberg, José Luis Tejeda
