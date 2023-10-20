NELL'S PLAGUE Play Reading To Be Presented At Frigid NYC DAYS OF THE DEAD Festival

Can the secluded wardrobe mistress of Shakespeare's company conjure Will to return and bring back hope?

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Frigid NY Days of the Dead Festival will premiere a staged reading of NELL'S PLAGUE PLAY (a new one woman play) written and performed by Jodie Lynne McClintock on November 1, 2023 at 5:30PM at the Kraine Theater 85 East 4th Street.

Samhain/All Soul's Evening 1616. Spirits of every time and place wander freely. London is shuttered with plague; the Globe stands empty. Can the secluded wardrobe mistress of Shakespeare's company conjure Will to return and bring back hope?

Nell's Plague Play imagines the wardrobe mistress for Shakespeare's company- The King's Men- in seclusion during the plague year (and year of Shakespeare's death) 1616. Told from a sole female perspective in a world ruled by men, using magical realism and memory, we straddle time and place, the quick and the dead, mothers and daughters, legacy and loss. How do creatures of the Theatre (a shared, communal experience) survive alone in pandemic isolation? Like the actor's dilemma in 2020, this is a journey to regain faith when it feels like all we love has been taken away.

Featuring Sound Design and Original Music by John Gromada: an award-winning (Drama Desk, Lortel, OBIE, Hewes, Winner and TONY and EMMY Nominee) composer and sound designer for 40+ Broadway productions, theatre, film, and radio. This reading will transport you back to 1616 while resonating with contemporary concerns.

Jodie Lynne McClintock (NELL, Playwright) has performed on Broadway and Off, in London's West End, at major US regional theatres, and on Film and TV. Broadway: Sir Jonathan Miller's Long Day's Journey Into Night- international tour and film. Member Royal Shakespeare Company- Broadway and Kennedy Center rotating repertories. Off Broadway credits include: MTC, Mint, LCT, TNC, HERE, Primary Stages, Vineyard, Minetta Lane, Abingdon. Regional: ART, Long Wharf, McCarter, Papermill, St. Louis and Capital Reps, Shadowland Stages, multiple seasons for Alabama, New Jersey, and St. Louis Shakespeare Festivals. Film and TV includes: United 93, Mighty Macs, 30 Rock, Law and Order: CI, SVU. Her avatar Maud Eccles the bounty hunter appears in Grand Theft Auto 5. She has been on the Faculties of NYU, BADA (Oxford and London), Acting International (Paris-NYC), Adelphi, Broadway for All, etc. and her own Queens Studio. She was a recipient of a NYFA/ City Artist Corps Grant to present The Uses of Adversity which contained the seed for Nell's Plague Play. She is a member of The Actors Center- encouraging and empowering seasoned professionals in creativity. www.jodielynnemcclintock.com

John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer/Projections) is an award-winning composer and sound designer for theatre, film, and radio. He has composed music or designed sound for 40+ Broadway productions, including Birthday Candles, All My Sons, Torch Song, The Elephant Man with Bradley Cooper, The Trip to Bountiful with Cicely Tyson (Tony nomination), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (Drama Desk Award), Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, Clybourne Park, Seminar, Proof, Twelve Angry Men, the original A Few Good Men and Jonathan Miller's production of Long Day's Journey Into Night. His other NY credits include The Cake, Amy and the Orphans, Bruce Norris' Domesticated, Old Hats with Bill Irwin and David Shiner, Measure for Measure (Delacorte Theater), The Orphans' Home Cycle (Drama Desk and Henry Hewes Awards), Shipwrecked! (Lucille Lortel Award), The Singing Forest, Julius Caesar, The Skriker (Drama Desk Award), Machinal (OBIE Award) and many more. Gromada's television and film credits include a score for the Emmy nominated The Trip to Bountiful, and Showing Roots. Gromada has received the National Endowment for the Arts Opera/Music Theatre Fellowship and grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

There are 2 viewing options: In Person or Live Stream. Tickets for either option can be booked here: Click Here




