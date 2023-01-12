Musical Theatre Factory Opens Applications For The Third Cohort Of MTF Makers

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) is seeking innovative artists for the third cohort of MTF Makers beginning April 2023. This unique musical theatre development program is designed to cultivate artistically groundbreaking and socially inclusive work for the American canon that shifts the cultural needle.

MTF Makers is an 18-month residency program designed to support the evolution of ten change-making artists, centering them as the next thought leaders of the musical theatre industry. This program seeks to innovate form, cultivate relationships, and promote equitable access to resources, democratizing entry points for artists from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. Makers are radically reinventing the musical theatre form with the desire to make it more accessible, inclusive, and just.

Troy Anthony from the inaugural Makers Cohort says, "Makers gave me the space, support, and resources I needed in order to take my composing career to the next level. The networks and community will last far beyond this opportunity. For the first time in my career, I felt that I was able to explore my artistry as a queer black man-fully and without apology."

Managing Director Aaron Salley says, "Through this inclusive community, Makers gather together for monthly meetings to share work, provide feedback, and engage in critical discourse around the future of the American musical theatre canon and what must be dismantled in order to create accessible change-making new musicals."

Artistic Director Brisa Areli Muñoz says, "Now, more than ever, artists are seeking art as a tool to transform themselves and their communities while the industries they're met with are limiting the scope of art's future potential to heal society. I'm excited for the radical innovators that this program will champion, as it is through love & joy that our collective liberation becomes possible."

More information along with application questions can be found at mtf.nyc/makers. Applications are open until February 15th, 2023.

All MTF Makers meetings, workshops, residencies and performances take place in New York City. Applicants must be 18 years of age and have the right to work within the United States.

There is NO application fee.

This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Jerome Foundation. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov. For more information on the work and impact of Jerome Foundation visit www.jeromefdn.org