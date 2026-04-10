Michael Cerveris-Led Psychological Thriller BASIC PSYCH Coming to Streaming

Michael Cerveris plays a troubled psychiatrist in Basic Psych, a new psychological thriller coming to digital platforms later this month from Filmhub. The Tony-winner stars opposite David Conrad in the movie, which will be available to watch on video on demand beginning April 21.

Basic Psych explores the perilous consequences of professional ethics when patient confidentiality prevents a psychiatrist (Cerveris) from reporting past crimes, even when his own life and family are at risk. Conrad plays the murderous patient in the film, which also stars Cotter Smith and Siena Goines.

Directed by Melissa Martin and written by author James Tucker, Basic Psych was filmed in and around Pittsburgh with local talent on both sides of the camera. The movie premiered as the opening night film of the Three Rivers Film Festival.

Ahead of its streaming debut, Martin and Tucker shared, “What a journey Basic Psych has been. Michael Cerveris and David Conrad made perfect foes. We’re excited for fans of psychological thrillers to figure this one out.”

Michael Cerveris won Tony Awards for his performances in Assassins and Fun Home. His other Broadway credits include Tammy Faye, Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy, In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Watch the actor in a trailer for the new film below.

Photo Credit: Filmhub